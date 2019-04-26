× Three More State Players Chosen in NFL Draft

Three more players with ties to the state of Oklahoma were chosen in the NFL Draft on Friday night.

OU offensive tackle Cody Ford was selected 38th overall in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.

Kingfisher native Jace Sternberger was picked 75th overall in third round by the Green Bay Packers.

OU offensive lineman Bobby Evans was chosen 97th overall in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Ford had been expected to be a first round pick but was not chosen the first night, before going early in the second round.

Sternberger was a consensus All-American at tight end for Texas A&M last season.

Evans is one of several OU offensive linemen expected to be chosen in the draft, linemen who blocked for back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners and number one overall NFL Draft picks.