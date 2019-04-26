× Two inmates on the run after walking away from correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a correctional center early Thursday morning.

Officials at the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center discovered that Carly Hawkins and Alexis Procaccino were missing from the facility early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe they escaped together just before 12:15 a.m.

Procaccino was serving a five-year sentence for drug possession, while Hawkins was serving a 15 year sentence for drug and firearms possession.

Procaccino is described as white, 5’6″ tall, weighing about 154 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including the word ‘believe’ on her left wrist and ‘PGG’ on her left hand. She also has a heart on her right wrist and a zombie on her right arm.

Hawkins is a white female, standing 5’2″ tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may also be using the alias ‘Taylor B. Lee.’

She has a tattoo of the word ‘overcome’ and a flower on her left arm. Her right arm also features a flower tattoo, along with two stars and the letters ‘CLDS.’

If you have any information, call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119.