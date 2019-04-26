Two Sooners selected in the first round of the NFL Draft

NORMAN, Okla. – A pair of Sooner standouts will soon be making their impact in the National Football League.

On Thursday, the NFL Draft kicked off with Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray being selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

With the selection, Murray became the first athlete to ever be picked in the first round of both the MLB and NFL drafts.

At the same time, OU became the first school to ever have back-to-back overall number one picks at the same position. Last year, former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his only season as a starter at OU, three years after transferring from Texas A&M.

Last June, Murray was picked ninth overall in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, and until January of this season, had said he would play pro baseball instead of pro football.

Murray changed his mind after NFL teams expressed interest in him being a first round pick.

Murray becomes the fifth Sooner to be picked number one overall, joining Lee Roy Selmon in 1976, Billy Sims in ’80, Sam Bradford in 2010, and Baker Mayfield in 2018.

However, Kyler Murray wasn’t the only Sooner star to be selected in the first round.

With the 25th pick, the Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

In 2018, Brown recorded 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. His season was stunted after he suffered a lower leg injury during the Big 12 Championship.

When Brown was interviewed, he became emotional and said he was ready to get to work.