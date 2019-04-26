× Woman in stolen truck leads officers on wild, high-speed pursuit

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman driving a stolen truck out of El Reno led several departments on a high-speed chase through the metro on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office initially spotted the driver of that stolen truck traveling the wrong way on Hwy 81. They attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver took off onto I-40.

During the chase, speeds reached over 120 miles per hour and even went through construction zones.

Officials say Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol got involved in the pursuit.

The chase finally came to an end near N.E. 36th and I-35 when the driver crashed.

One person was taken into custody, but authorities have not released her identity.