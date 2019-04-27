Family of man pinned after trucking accident say he’s lucky to be alive

Nathan Perez was 200 miles away when he got the call that his son was in a terrible accident.

Junior was driving his truck when a man ran into the road to grab his dog.

He says Junior slammed on the breaks, and that’s when the steal beams he was hauling wen through the cab, hitting Junior.

“He knows you have to stop for people,” Nathan Perez told News 4. “He said he turned and looked at that man, the man stepped out in the road, he said dad all I could think was here he comes after that dog.”

At that point, there was nothing he could do.

It took emergency crews almost three hours to free the fourth generation trucker.

“When I walked into the ER last night before he went into surgery, when he seen me, he gave me a pretty good gesture,” Perez said. “He was in quite a bit of pain, but he’s strong.”

Nathan says there is only one explanation for how his son is still alive.

“The only thing that saved his life was God sitting beside him, I guarantee ya.”

Nathan Junior has four children under the age of ten.

Friends of the family have set up a Go Fund Me account to help the family pay for medical expenses and other bills. Click here to help.