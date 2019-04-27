× Hugo armed robbery, officer-involved shooting suspect in custody in Texas

PARIS, Tex. – Texas authorities have arrested the suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery and subsequent officer-involved shooting in Hugo, Oklahoma.

William Devaughn Smith, 21, was arrested in Paris, Texas Friday evening on charges for an armed robbery at the Hugo Pizza Hut on April 11.

Hugo officers were attempting to make contact with Smith Friday afternoon when shots were fired.

The suspect as well as three children who were present were injured. Smith was treated, released and taken into custody.

At this time, there is no additional information regarding the ages of the three children who were injured or the extent of their injuries.

OSBI agents are still on the scene in Hugo investigating.