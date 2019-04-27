Man arrested, mother charged after 5-year-old hit, killed while riding electric scooter near Gathering Place

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa mother has been charged after a hit-and-run accident in front of a popular park claimed the life of her 5-year-old son.

Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano, 23, has been charged with one count of child neglect and one count of negligent homicide – motor vehicle.

According to police, Ortiz-Luevano and her son, Caiden Reyes-Ortiz were riding a Lime electric scooter in front of the Gathering Place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the two were hit while riding the scooter southbound in the outside northbound lanes of the road. The driver fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to the affidavit, Ortiz-Luevano, “crossed both lanes and recklessly rode the scooter into oncoming traffic, and in an attempt to veer out of the path

of a vehicle, caused her son to fall from the scooter and then to be hit by that vehicle, causing his death.”

Police say Renier Davison turned himself in Wednesday morning and admitted to the hit-and-run. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, causing an accident without a valid driver’s license and driving with a suspended license.

The family of Caiden has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.