Mom says 3 of her kids left injured after Hugo officer-involved shooting

HUGO, Okla. – The mother of three children wounded when a Hugo officer fired at a robbery suspect says two suffered head wounds and the third was shot in the face.

Olivia Hill says three of her four children were injured while inside the vehicle with William Devaughn Smith during Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Hugo.

“My four-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain,” Hill told KXII.

Police told KXII officers approached a pickup truck at the corner of Bissel and E St. Friday afternoon.

Officers say Smith ran over one officer while attempting escape. When another officer was almost hit, he opened fire on Smith’s truck.

The officers were not seriously injured.

OSBI agents are still on the scene in Hugo investigating.