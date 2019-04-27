Moore Lions football team partners with Men of Moore to rebuild a fence for a single grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE - A single grandmother living in Moore needed a new fence so the children she's raising could safely play in the back yard. She turned to the "Serve More" organization for help, but they weren't the only ones that showed up ready to work. The "Men of Moore" Breakfast Club was the first in line to volunteer to rebuild the fence. Their first call was to the Moore high school football team. “He came up with the idea that he wanted some man power for this community service project. I thought it would be important for our football team to give back to the community for so much they do," Moore Football Coach Jerry Broadbent said. "They come out and support us, just a way we could give back.”

Eric Haley is the program director of "Serve More." He told News 4 he couldn't have bee more excited when he hear the football team was going to help. “It was a big surprise, and a great surprise, that he was able to get the Moore Lions football team out here to come help," Haley said. "It sure is easier for them than for others. They are big and strong.”

Many Lions make for light work. All together there were 27 volunteers working on the fence, but the players said it really didn't feel like work. "It`s kind of fun actually cause we are just out here with all of our friends," Junior Jayce Gardner said. "We`re all used to working together anyways so it`s not really a big deal."

Manny Lopez with Men of Moore said they finished the project about five hours ahead of schedule with all the extra help.