Multiple people hospitalized after shots fired at California synagogue

POWAY, Calif. — A man was detained after shots were fired at Congregation Chabad in Poway late Saturday morning, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the scene around 11:30 a.m. after reports of multiple people injured at a place of worship.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Those hurt in the shooting were transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Twitter account. One of those victims was reportedly a rabbi.

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Police sent out a post on Twitter alerting residents to stay away from the area and detailing road closures through Sunday morning.

Update #3 Be advised of the following road closures through tomorrow morning Sunday, April 28th. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Eastbound Espola Road at Summerfield Lane

Westbound Espola Road at Avenida Florencia — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

Saturday marks the last day of Passover.