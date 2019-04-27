Multiple people hospitalized after shots fired at California synagogue

Posted 5:32 pm, April 27, 2019, by and

POWAY, Calif. —  A man was detained after shots were fired at Congregation Chabad in Poway late Saturday morning, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating the scene around 11:30 a.m. after reports of multiple people injured at a place of worship.

Those hurt in the shooting were transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Twitter account. One of those victims was reportedly a rabbi.

Police sent out a post on Twitter alerting residents to stay away from the area and detailing road closures through Sunday morning.

Saturday marks the last day of Passover.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.