OU and OSU Make Noise on Final Day of the NFL Draft

It was one of the more head scratching moves on day two of the NFL Draft.

Former OSU Running Back Justice Hill not hearing his name called. That especially after a report stating he was likely to go on the second day. However, Hill didn't have to wait long to hear his name.

The Tulsa native watched on as the Baltimore ravens took him 113th overall in the fourth round.

The color purple came calling for former Sooner Dru Samia. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Samia 107th overall and he was overcome with emotion. He collapsed behind his couch in tears before hugging his uncle. An incredibly special moment.

His college head coach, Lincoln Riley said, “Dru is one of the guys who started on the ground floor with this thing four years ago, and to come to Oklahoma and be a four-year starter on the offensive line is a rare, rare thing. But Dru's done it and has been one of the most intense, dedicated players that I can ever remember. He played guard, tackle and a little bit of everything for us. He's been a great leader and a guy who really brought an edge to our group. He's going to be really valuable at the next level because of his intensity and his versatility, and I know the Vikings are really going to love having him."

His line mate Wichita native Ben Powers was taken 123rd overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

In the fifth round OU Kicker Austin Seibert, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, was drafted to Cleveland to play with former teammate Baker Mayfield. Seibert tweeted after the pick, Dawg Pound Baby. Another sooner went off the board after that.

Running back Rodney Anderson was taken 211th in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. That reunites him with former teammate Joe Mixon building an impressive backfield.

Riley said of Anderson, “I don't know if there's a better story in college football about perseverance and bouncing back. He's easily one of the best talents in this draft and I'm thrilled that he was able to be picked. He's going to be able to prove to the Bengals that they made a great decision. He's a tremendous player and an incredibly dedicated player, and you just really have to appreciate the journey he's been on. I'm so happy for him."

The next to last pick in the draft, Oklahoma state defensive lineman Jordan Brailford. The Tulsa native was taken 253rd overall in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins.

That's all for the draft picks, but a lot of Oklahoma flavor signed free agent deals with teams.

For OU, Linebacker Curtis Bolton signed with the Packers, Tight End Carson Meier signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Amani Bledsoe signed with the Tennessee Titans.

OSU sent QB Taylor Cornelius to the NFL on a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers, Wide Receiver Tyron Johnson joins the Houston Texans, Defensive Lineman Jarrell Owens signed with the Cleveland Browns and Linebacker Justin Phillips joined the Dallas Cowboys.