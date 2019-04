SALLISAW, Okla. – Officials with the Sallisaw Police Department are searching for an inmate who walked away from his work detail near the Sallisaw Landfill.

Mark Wilson walked away into a wooded area at the Sallisaw Landfill while on work detail for the Sallisaw City Jail.

If you have any information as to Mr. Wilson’s whereabouts please contact the Sallisaw Police Department at 918-775-4141 or contact your local Police Department or Sheriff’s Department.