Dustin Lynch set to perform in Stroud as part of Tatanka Music Fest this summer

STROUD, Okla. – Dustin Lynch is set to perform at Tatanka Ranch in Stroud this summer!

The Platinum country music star recently released “Ridin’ Roads – EP,” which consists of three tracks: “Ridin’ Roads,” “Little Town Livin'” and “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes.”

Lynch was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last year by country music icon Reba McEntire.

He is set to perform at Tatanka Ranch, as part of Tatanka Music Fest, in Stroud on June 30.

Other performers include Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and more!

Click here for more information.