Dustin Lynch set to perform in Stroud as part of Tatanka Music Fest this summer

Posted 1:50 pm, April 28, 2019, by

STROUD, Okla. – Dustin Lynch is set to perform at Tatanka Ranch in Stroud this summer!

Photo Credit: Connor Dwyer

The Platinum country music star recently released “Ridin’ Roads – EP,” which consists of three tracks: “Ridin’ Roads,” “Little Town Livin'” and “Red Dirt, Blue Eyes.”

Lynch was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry last year by country music icon Reba McEntire.

He is set to perform at Tatanka Ranch, as part of Tatanka Music Fest, in Stroud on June 30.

Other performers include Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and more!

Click here for more information.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.