Lawton police investigating after shooting leaves one dead, injures another

LAWTON, Okla. – Police in Lawton are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and another injured over the weekend.

On Saturday, at around 2:30 a.m., Lawton police were called to the 1800 block of SW Lee Blvd. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

According to KSWO, one victim was killed and the other victim was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital where they are reportedly stable.

Police say witnesses were taken to the station to be interviewed.

KSWO reports the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

What led up to the shooting is still unknown at this time.