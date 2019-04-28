Listen: News 4’s Emily Sutton sings National Anthem at Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – In addition to being a meteorologist, News 4’s Emily Sutton is also a talented singer.

During the 19th annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, she was selected to sing the National Anthem.

After singing the National Anthem, Sutton had to get to her spot in order to participate in the half marathon.

Organizers say there are more than 24,000 runners who are registered to run from all 50 states and 11 countries. The half marathon is the largest race with about 10,000 runners.