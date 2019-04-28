× Man arrested in connection to 2018 child abuse case

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested last week in connection to a child abuse incident that happened last year and left one little girl injured.

According to KJRH, 23-year-old James Davis was arrested on Thursday.

Officials say in September 2018, investigators were informed of a four-year-old girl who had bruising on her left eye at a home in Tulsa.

The little girl allegedly told a DHS worker that “James did it.”

Davis was the boyfriend of the woman who lived at the home and he told reportedly told investigators the girl was bruised from rolling off the bed.

After an interview with investigators, officials say the little girl told them that Davis slapped her in the face while he was mad at her.

KJRH reports the girl had a parietal skull fracture, “which could be seen from a short fall or from abuse.” Doctors determined the injury was most likely due to physical abuse due to interviews in the case.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of child abuse by injury.