Man comes from behind to win men’s division for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma doctor has crossed the finish line to win the 2019 men’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Kyle Costello led for most of the race, but was overtaken by Dr. David Rhodes near mile marker 21.

According to analysts, Rhodes was not expected to be one of the top finishers but was quickly able to extend his lead over the rest of the competition.

As he was approaching the finish line, Rhodes continued to look back to see if he was being closely followed.

Rhodes finished the race at 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Rhodes tells us this is his first time running the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, saying he just moved to the area about a year ago.

He says he never thought he would win a marathon, adding that he feels like there are a lot of better runners on the course.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video