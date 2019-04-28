Mexican runners participate in Memorial Marathon in traditional dress

OKLAHOMA CITY – While costumes are often common on the marathon course, there are a couple of runners seen in a different attire.

Maria Lorena Ramirez and Mario Ramirez Hernandez from Mexico have chosen the Oklahoma City Memorial Half Marathon as their first U.S. race. These runners are known for running in their native dress.

Their family is from the Raramuri community in Chihuahua, Mexico, and they say they were invited by the race organizers to participate in this year’s race.

Usually, they run in their traditional sandals but they say they chose sneakers for this race because they knew the pavement would be hard on their feet and knees.

However, they say two of their relatives are participating in the race and are wearing their sandals.