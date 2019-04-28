Officials investigation fatal shooting in Sulphur, Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULPHUR - According to the Murray County Sheriff’s office one person is dead after a shooting in the Walmart parking lot in Sulfur, Oklahoma. OSBI and the medical examiner were called in to investigate the scene. The motive and the relationship between the alleged shooter and victim is still under investigation. Officials say they do have a suspect in custody. “A call came in at 5:54 for a shooting. We have one suspect in custody, we have one victim, we have one man being detained for questioning,” Sulphur City Manager Andy Freeman said. “OSBI and the medical examiner have been notified and they are on their way to process the scene.”

One Sulphur resident told News 4 that she was inside the Walmart when it happened. She said they were told to stay in the store while police made sure there was no longer a threat. “I think they cleared the scene to make sure there were no other possible shooters or any other victims and took care of that way,” Freeman said.

Officials are withholding the name of the victim until the family has been notified.