OHP report: Head-on collision between semis claims life of Oklahoma City man

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. – A head-on collision between two semis last week claimed the life of an Oklahoma City man, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Friday, just before 9:45 a.m., on State Highway 3, approximately 11 miles east of Watonga.

According to a trooper’s report, a semi was traveling westbound and another semi was traveling eastbound when the westbound semi driver said “he hit the brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle and then swerved into an oncoming lane,” striking the second semi head-on.

The driver of the first semi was taken to the hospital where he was stable. The driver of the second semi, Leroy Owens, 60, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

The report states the collision is still under investigation.