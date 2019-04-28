× Oklahoma family searching for answers after missing man found in hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was missing for 72 hours before being found unresponsive at OU Medical Center.

The family has a lot of questions but very few answers about what happened to Frank Dexter after he went missing on April 19.

“That evening, he had went with these friends to pick up a paycheck is what we heard,” Frank’s sister Wanda Dexter said. “Then the next thing you know, he’s missing, and the next thing we find out he’s on the highway.”

Family members said Frank stayed in the car while his friends went inside a building, and when they came back outside he was gone.

The next day he was found off I-44 and exit 116-B, and taken to OU Medical Center. His family didn’t find out he was there until April 22.

“It’s very hard. We were hoping he would wake up and tell us what happened to make it a lot easier,” Frank’s son Brady told News 4. “There’s been no activity and it looks like nothing good is going to come of it.”

Almost one week later, the family still doesn’t know what happened to Frank, and they say time is running out.

“It’s making it harder to make the decision of whether or not to keep him on life support, waiting for him to wake up and tell us what happened, or to let him be peaceful,” Wanda said.

The Dexter family says they won’t be able to find closure until they know what actually happened to Frank.