× OSBI: Hugo officer-involved shooting that left man, three children injured remains under investigation

HUGO, Okla. – An officer-involved shooting in Hugo last week that left a man, who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery, and three children injured is still under investigation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the OSBI, detectives with the Hugo Police Department were looking for 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith, who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo on April 11.

On April 26, two Hugo detectives made contact with Smith around 2 p.m. while he was parked at a food center in Hugo when at one point, shots were fired.

OSBI officials say Smith was injured and taken to a hospital in Paris, Texas.

Four children were inside the vehicle; three of the children, ages five, four and one, “were also injured and taken to a Tulsa-hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” according to the OSBI.

Smith was treated and released from the hospital and then placed under arrest by Paris police in connection to the armed robbery at Pizza Hut.

Two Hugo police detectives, who have not yet been identified, are on paid administrative leave.

On Sunday, OSBI officials released the following on Facebook:

“The investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred on April 26, 2019 in Hugo, Okla. is still under investigation by the OSBI. At this time, the OSBI has no further information to release about the incident. Updates, if necessary, will be released at 2 p.m. central time through Facebook and Twitter.”