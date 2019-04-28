× OSU Golf Brings Home Big 12 Championship Number 55

Oklahoma State can call themselves Big 12 Champions. The Cowboy men’s golf team won conference crown number 55 Sunday in West Virginia.

OSU finished with a team total of 827, 11 shot better than TCU who finished second. Oklahoma and Texas tied for 3rd at 842.

Stunningly, it’s Oklahoma State’s first golf Big 12 title since 2011 and the first for Alan Bratton as head coach of the Cowboys.

TCU’s Hayden Springer won individual champion. OSU’s Viktor Hovland finished second just a shot back at seven under.

Next up for OSU, the Cowboys find out where their postseason destination is which will be announced May 1st. The NCAA Tournament begins May 13th.