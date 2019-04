LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A highway in Lincoln County is expected to narrow to one lane this week for resurfacing.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, State Highway 102 will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic about four miles north of US-62 on Monday.

The lane narrowing is due to resurfacing and is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to use caution or plan an alternate route.