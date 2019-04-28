Woman accused of hitting two people with vehicle at Oklahoma skating rink

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – A woman was arrested after she allegedly hit two people with her car following a fight at a Sand Springs skating rink.

It happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. during Adult Night at Skates in Sand Springs.

According to FOX 23, police say it started when a woman, Chanista Karns, and a man, were arguing when at one point, Karns allegedly went after the man’s wife with a pair of skates.

That’s when officials say a fight broke out.

Management at the skating rink called police and told everyone to leave.

Karns allegedly then got into her car and drove towards three people, striking two of them. FOX 23 reports no one was taken to the hospital.

Officials say Karns was drunk that night.

Apparently her anger and along with her alcohol didn’t help,” said Todd Enzbrenner with Sand Springs police.

Karns was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail for DUI injury accident – 1st offense, leaving the scene of an injury accident/death and assault with a deadly weapon.