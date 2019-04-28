Women’s finisher sets new course record for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who led the entire race has finished as the women’s Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon winner.

Shortly after the beginning of the race, Stephanie Andre was able to break away from the pack and took the lead.

Andre is known to some of the runners after she won the 2018 Route 66 Marathon, breaking Camille Herron’s record. She has also qualified for the Olympic trials.

Andre seemed strong throughout the Memorial Marathon, and no one else was ever close to her.

As she approached the finish line, she increased her speed in an attempt to break the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon’s course record.

The previous record was 2:45:13, which was set by Herron in 2012.

Andre crossed the finish line at 2:45:07, setting a new course record.

Andre just started running in 2011 when she was 29-years-old after she was inspired by her sister’s finish at a local marathon.

Andre told us that she had her eye on the record for that last several months. She says she usually trains by herself, and the crowd helped her keep going during the final stretch.