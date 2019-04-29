17-year-old killed in crash near Chickasha, OHP report says

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

It happened Sunday at approximately 7:45 p.m. on US 81 at County Street 1320, two miles north of Chickasha.

According to a trooper’s report, the crash involved two vehicles; a driver and passenger in one vehicle and a driver in the other vehicle.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation but the report says a 17-year-old male passenger, of Minco, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

The second driver who was traveling alone was also treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating and have not released any other details.