19-year-old Pryor man killed in crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Mayes County are investigating a deadly accident that claimed the life of Pryor man.

Around 1 a.m. on April 27, troopers were called to an accident along S. 437 Rd. near Pryor.

Investigators say a 2008 Pontiac G6 was heading southbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The driver over corrected, which caused the vehicle to crash into a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old girl, and her passenger, 19-year-old Joshua Curtis, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Sadly, Curtis died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.