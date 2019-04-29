× 2-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Payne County crash

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma toddler has died after suffering injuries in a car wreck in Payne County.

Around 9:40 p.m. on April 21, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to an accident along Hwy 33, just west of Cushing.

Investigators say a 2004 Ford Expedition was heading westbound on Hwy 33, while a 2003 Chevy Suburban was heading eastbound on the highway.

At some point, the Expedition collided with the Suburban on the eastbound shoulder.

Troopers say the three people in the Expedition and the two people in the Suburban were all rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Sadly, a 2-year-old boy who was in the Expedition died from his injuries at the hospital several days later.

Officials say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.