A college freshman was one of the four people killed by a falling crane in Seattle

Sarah Wong, a Seattle Pacific University freshman, was driving along one of Seattle’s busiest streets Saturday when a crane fell from the roof of a building and crushed her car — killing her and three others.

“She was a bright light on our campus and will be greatly missed,” Dan Martin, the university’s president, said on Twitter. “As a president, I grieve over this tragic loss and as a parent, I especially lift Sarah’s parents up in prayer.”

Wong had an intended major in nursing and lived on campus, the university said.

She was one of two people killed in cars smashed by the crane. Two crane operators were also killed.

The crane fell from a building under construction on the new Google Seattle campus, CNN affiliate KOMO reported.

“A full and thorough investigation into the cause of the crane failure is being conducted by Washington State Department of Labor and Industries,” Fire Department spokesman Lance Garland said in a statement.

A mother and her 4-month-old baby were injured

Three other people, including a 25-year-old mother and her 4-month-old, were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Garland said. The mother and her baby were in a car, Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

“A mother with her young child was in a car that you can see was horrifically hurt and injured but she was able to get out,” Durkan said.

They were discharged from the hospital on Saturday, Harborview/UW Medicine spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. A 28-year-old male remains at Harborview in “satisfactory condition,” Gregg said Sunday.

The crane smashed six cars when it fell, according to Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

One of Seattle’s ‘most used roads’ remains closed

A stretch of Mercer Street — where the crane collapsed — will likely remain closed through Monday morning, the Seattle Department of Transportation said. Surrounding streets remained closed Sunday night.

“Our crews have been working to assess damage to the roadway and prepare for Monday morning’s commute,” the department said. “Mercer St. is one of Seattle’s most used roads and this closure is expected to have a significant impact on our transportation system.”