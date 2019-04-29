Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan set to perform at Ole Red in Tishomingo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Co-host Luke Bryan (L) and recording artist Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are set to perform at Shelton’s restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo ahead of Memorial Day weekend!

All concert proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Concerts will be held over a three-day period and feature Bryan, Shelton and Red Marlow for the grand opening of The Doghouse at Ole Red.

Luke Bryan

  • Performing at May 23 concert at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets go on sale May 2

Blake Shelton and 

  • Performing at May 24 concert at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets go on sale May 3

Red Marlow

  • Performing at May 25 concert at 8 p.m.
  • Tickets go on sale May 3

Click here for more information.

