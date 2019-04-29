× Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan set to perform at Ole Red in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are set to perform at Shelton’s restaurant, Ole Red, in Tishomingo ahead of Memorial Day weekend!

All concert proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Concerts will be held over a three-day period and feature Bryan, Shelton and Red Marlow for the grand opening of The Doghouse at Ole Red.

Luke Bryan

Performing at May 23 concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 2

Blake Shelton and

Performing at May 24 concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 3

Red Marlow

Performing at May 25 concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 3

Click here for more information.