Chickasha police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old man

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued by the Chickasha Police Department for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police are looking for Hershal Barrett who was last seen at his home in Chickasha, near S 29th St. and W Iowa Ave., on April 25 around noon.

According to family members, Barrett possibly stopped Friday or Saturday in Amarillo, Texas, and may be headed to Morgan Hill, California.

He is believed to be in a silver, two-door 2015 Chevy Corvette with the Oklahoma plate BSM864.

Authorities say Barrett goes by the name “Lee,” and is deaf and has dementia.

If you have any information, call police immediately.