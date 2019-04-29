× Chuck Wagon Festival gives visitors a taste of the past

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for a blast from the past, look no further than the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s 29th annual Chuck Wagon Festival.

The festival has Chuck Wagon food samples from authentic turn-of-the-century wagons, live musical entertainment, and family friendly activities such as artisan demonstrations, Western re-enactors, leather stamping, archery, face painting, craft stations, line dancing, photos with a longhorn, and more.

“The Chuck Wagon Festival not only allows families to have a fun and safe weekend, but it also connects them with the West of today,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “Children can learn about the West while they’re having fun and they will leave with priceless memories.””

Admission is $15 and free for members and children 12 and under; $10 per person for families of Last Frontier Council Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.

The 29th annual Chuck Wagon Festival will be held Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.