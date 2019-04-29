× City of OKC offering free landfill day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s free landfill day is right around the corner.

On Saturday, May 4, residents can bring old furniture, appliances, landscape waste, and other trash or junk to one of Oklahoma City’s four landfills. Household hazardous waste, tires, oils, toxins, car batteries, propane tanks, pool chemicals, electronic waste and appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants are not accepted.

If you want to participate, you must bring an original, current Oklahoma City water or trash bill, or a copy of an e-bill, as proof of residency. No photocopies are accepted.

City officials say each household may drop off one load of household waste using a passenger vehicle up to the size of a 1-ton pickup, plus one trailer up to 16-feet long. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.

Free landfill day is May 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating landfills are:

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 or click here for details.