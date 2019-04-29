Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live making tour stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An exciting entertainment show featuring Hot Wheels trucks coming to life is making a stop in Oklahoma City this fall.

Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live is going on tour, which brings the famous monster trucks to life “in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience for the first time ever,” Chesapeake officials say.

Six monster trucks will be featured: Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Hot Wheels Racing 1 and the original and King of Monster Trucks, BIGFOOT.

The stars of the show will perform jumps and stunts with crashing and smashing.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, September 21 – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

