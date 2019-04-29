Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live making tour stop in Oklahoma City

Posted 10:39 am, April 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – An exciting entertainment show featuring Hot Wheels trucks coming to life is making a stop in Oklahoma City this fall.

Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live is going on tour, which brings the famous monster trucks to life “in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels experience for the first time ever,” Chesapeake officials say.

Six monster trucks will be featured: Bone Shaker, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber, Demo Derby, Hot Wheels Racing 1 and the original and King of Monster Trucks, BIGFOOT.


The stars of the show will perform jumps and stunts with crashing and smashing.

Show times are as follows:

  • Saturday, September 21 – 12:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 21 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.