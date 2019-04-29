Husband allegedly threatens to kill family, commit suicide before leading pursuit in Okmulgee County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma man has led authorities on a chase that spanned two counties after allegedly threatening to kill his wife and kids before turning the gun on himself.

On Sunday, Blake Spring's wife called 911, telling dispatchers that she was forced to flee her home with her kids when her husband came home drunk and started shooting guns in the home.

Deputies spotted Spring on the road in his pickup truck, and he refused to pull over - instead leading them on a chase into Creek County.

Spring slammed on the brakes, allegedly trying to get a deputy to rear end him.

When the deputy swerved, Spring then drove into the side of his vehicle before taking off again. Deputies said he reached speeds of 110 mph. At one point, he even pulled over and tried to wave deputies over to his window.

Deputies stayed away, suspecting he was armed, and Spring drove off again.

Finally, with vehicles from five agencies in hot pursuit, an OHP trooper conducted a tactical maneuver and caused

Spring to spin out. Before getting out of his truck, Spring tossed an AR-15 and a semi-automatic shotgun out the window. He allegedly told deputies that he was planning on "putting on a show" until he recognized one of the deputies as a friend and surrendered instead.

Spring is being held on complaints of threatening to perform an act of violence, eluding, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for a roadblock, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. His bond is set at $365,000.