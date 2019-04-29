Naked suspect fatally shot by Edmond police; investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Police are investigating after a confirmed fatal officer-involved shooting at an Edmond neighborhood. Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department said it started as a domestic-related call around 1 p.m.

"We had several witnesses who, after the domestic call, saw him running down the street somewhere in this neighborhood, stripping off his clothing," Wagnon said. "The original domestic call, the girlfriend said he had been acting abnormal and that she believed he was on some kind of intoxicant. We don’t have that confirmed."

Police searched the area around Gray Fox Run for hours, Wagnon said.

Officers spotted a man matching the description of the suspect, whose name had not been released as of early Monday evening, hopping fences in the neighborhood. Wagnon said he broke into a home on the 500 block of Gray Fox Run.

Paul Sriyap said he was inside the home alone.

Sriyap told us he had never seen the man before.

"I heard like 'boom boom boom' come out. Police tried to catch him, and then I heard four shots of gun," Sriyap said. "That guy... [he said] help me, help me, help me, something like that."

Police were unable to confirm exactly how many shot were fired Monday, but Wagnon said there were "several." It is also unclear whether the suspect was armed.

Officers first used a taser before eventually firing shots.

"Right now, we’re piecing together if the shooting happened inside the home or if it was a shooting out on the front porch," Wagnon said.

Wagnon said one of the officers sustained minor injuries after an altercation with the suspect.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.