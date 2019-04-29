News 4 teams up with Express Employment Professionals to offer $5,000 MVP award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- How would you like one to help one of your coworkers win $5,000?

News 4 and Express Employment Professionals is giving you the chance to nominate an outstanding co-worker you know who shows dedication and excels in their work performance. The nominated employee has a chance to win a $5,000 cash prize.

The Express Employment Professionals Most Valuable Performer Award will be available from May 2019 through March 2020. One winner will be selected each month.

The Express Employment Professionals Most Valuable Performer Award for Excellence monthly winner will receive a $5,000 award.

To nominate someone, click here.