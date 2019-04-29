Norman hosting Pride Festival and Parade to celebrate diversity

Posted 1:45 pm, April 29, 2019, by

NORMAN, Okla. – Organizers in Norman say the city will be celebrating inclusivity and diversity during the second annual Pride Festival and Parade.

The events kick off on Friday, May 3 with music, food trucks, and kids games from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street.

On Saturday, the all-day event starts with live entertainment, artists, vendors, booths and family friendly activities. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Campus Corner. Vendors will close down at 8 p.m., but the entertainment will continue until 11 p.m.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday, May 5 with the parade on Main Street. The pre-parade party begins at 4 p.m. with activities like facepainting, glittering and henna tattoos. The parade will start at 7 p.m. with awards given for the best floats.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.