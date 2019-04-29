Norman hosting Pride Festival and Parade to celebrate diversity

NORMAN, Okla. – Organizers in Norman say the city will be celebrating inclusivity and diversity during the second annual Pride Festival and Parade.

The events kick off on Friday, May 3 with music, food trucks, and kids games from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street.

On Saturday, the all-day event starts with live entertainment, artists, vendors, booths and family friendly activities. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. on Campus Corner. Vendors will close down at 8 p.m., but the entertainment will continue until 11 p.m.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday, May 5 with the parade on Main Street. The pre-parade party begins at 4 p.m. with activities like facepainting, glittering and henna tattoos. The parade will start at 7 p.m. with awards given for the best floats.