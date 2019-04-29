Officials: Woman shot, killed by father-in-law during child custody exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULPHUR, Okla. - A disturbing story is unfolding as authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting in Sulphur.

On Sunday evening, shots rang out in the parking lot of the Walmart in Sulphur.

When investigators rushed to the scene, they quickly learned that a woman was dead and a man had been detained.

Authorities tell News 4 that 68-year-old Alan Chaney is being held on one count of first-degree murder after police say he allegedly shot and killed his daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Chaney.

“Two off duty officers, one from Ada and one from Ardmore, happened to be here and kept him from leaving,” Sulphur City Manager Andy Freeman said. “Sulphur PD and the National Parks Service were on their way. One of the park rangers detained him.”

Investigators say the shooting occurs during a child custody exchange.

Jaclyn's husband, Mitchel, filed for divorce on Feb. 27, just two days after she filed for a protect order.

Officials say the pair are separated and were meeting at Walmart to exchange their children. Authorities say Mitchel was inside the store with the couple's kids when the shooting occurred.

“No matter where you live at, you’re not immune to any of the stuff that happens in the world. These people weren’t even from here,” Freeman said. “They were just here for that reason, it just happened to be in our town.”

The community is now stunned, saying it is heartbroken that two young children now have to grow up without a mother.

“They didn’t see it, but they won’t experience their time with their mom,” Crossway Church Senior Pastor Bill Leveridge said. “It’s just tragic.”

Officials say the children are staying with family while Mitchel Chaney is being held on a 48-hour detainment as a person of interest.