Oklahoma casino prepares for half-billion dollar expansion project

Posted 12:17 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, April 29, 2019

DURANT, Okla. – An Oklahoma casino will soon be transformed by a half-billion dollar expansion project.

The Choctaw Nation broke ground Thursday on its new project, which will include a hotel, bar, event center and movie theater.

The new high-rise hotel will include more than 1,600 rooms, a movie theater, laser tag and arcade area, bar and grill and an event center.

“Never knew it was going to be at this level, but we did know there was a huge market demand,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton told KTEN. “Once we tapped into that demand, and it’s been able to grow, so we are still at the foundation really of where we can be.”

It is expected to be complete in about two years, and will create 1,000 new jobs in the Durant area.

 

