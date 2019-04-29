Oklahoma City police officer being praised for how he handled noise complaint

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is pretty common for officers to be called to noise complaints, but how one Oklahoma City officer responded to the call is causing many people to praise the department.

Last Friday, Oklahoma City dispatchers received a call about a noise complaint in south Oklahoma City.

When Oklahoma City Officer Nate Ross arrived at the scene, he found a man playing the drums along the side of the road.

Authorities say Officer Ross chatted with the musician, saying that someone had complained about the music being too loud.

What he did next captured the attention of passersby.

Officer Ross used to play the drums, so he sat down and showed off his skills.

“I firmly believe that the success of our department, in part, is about our interactions with citizens. I could have gone over there, talking down to them, telling them it was too loud and they needed to turn it down…but this was a lot more fun…it gave me a chance to interact with the people I serve. I got some hugs and handshakes at the end of it all, then they turned it down and left,” Ross said, according to post on the department’s Facebook page.