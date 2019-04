OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of northwest side home.

According to police, the alleged porch pirate took the package from a home near NW 36th and Drexel.

Police say she tried to use a card to cover the doorbell camera, however it had already captured images of her and her vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.