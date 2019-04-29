One person rescued from roof of burning NW Oklahoma City home, officials say

Posted 7:25 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47AM, April 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rescued from the roof of a burning home in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the area near NW 13th and Classen around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the two-story home and one occupant was rescued from the roof.

Fire officials say the person rescued from the roof was not injured.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.