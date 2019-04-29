One person rescued from roof of burning NW Oklahoma City home, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rescued from the roof of a burning home in northwest Oklahoma City, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the area near NW 13th and Classen around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the two-story home and one occupant was rescued from the roof.

TAC 1 | House Fire – 800 NW 13th St. | Firefighters on scene of a 2 Story house fire. 1 occupant rescued from the roof. Firefighters fighting this fire now. DM 7:16 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ZJ8SSv93VK — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 29, 2019

Fire officials say the person rescued from the roof was not injured.

UPDATE | House Fire | Crews continue to battle this fire. This is a defensive operation. The occupant removed from the roof was not injured. DM 7:32 a.m. pic.twitter.com/EnL6pGK09R — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 29, 2019

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.