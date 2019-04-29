× Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – Police in Edmond say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a domestic situation at a home near W. Edmond Rd. and Santa Fe Ave.

“In that domestic call, we had several witnesses who after the domestic saw him running down the street somewhere in this neighborhood stripping off his clothing,” said Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department.

Authorities searched the area for two hours before seeing a man matching the suspect’s description hopping fences.

After authorities arrived on scene, a scuffle occurred and one officer was injured. Officials say it is unclear how many shots were fired.

One man was hit and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this point, no other details are being released.

Families of students in Edmond Santa Fe High School received the following message after the shooting:

“Today just before 2:20 pm, Santa Fe administration was informed by our School Resource Edmond Police Officer that there had been an officer-involved shooting in a neighborhood to the north of our campus. He advised that the situation was already over and that Edmond Police had secured the area. Since our first communication from Edmond Police about this incident was after this incident was safely under control, there was not a reason at that point to place the school on lockdown or to disrupt school dismissal at 2:30 pm. Protecting students and educators is always our top priority. In communicating with Edmond Police, we were able to quickly determine that there was no danger for our students if we released as normal at 2:30 pm.”