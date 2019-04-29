× Police: Man suspected of gas station robbery turns self in

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to stab a convenience store clerk during a robbery.

On April 24, officers were called to the Valero gas station along S.W. 15th St. following a reported armed robbery.

When police arrived at the scene, the clerk said that she was robbed by a man with a knife.

According to the incident report, the alleged suspect told the clerk “to give him all the money or he would stab her.”

During the robbery, the suspect told the victim that he was “having a hard time” and “if she gave him money he would not kill her.”

Just two days after the robbery, police say 18-year-old Matthew Sweezy came to the Oklahoma County Jail to turn himself in for the crime.

Sweezy was arrested on a complaint of robbery with a dangerous weapon.