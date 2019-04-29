Presti Meets the Media With Questions Surrounding the Thunder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thunder Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti put a bow on the 2018-19 Thunder season by meeting the media for his exit interview.

Presti hit on a variety of topics during his more than one hour long media availability. The biggest question surrounding the availability was about head coach Billy Donovan and his future with the Thunder. That due in large part to three straight first round exits in the playoffs. Presti said, "expects him back" and that if anything had changed with his status of the team then the media would know by now. Presti did add that no one outworks Billy Donovan.

At times, Presti was explicit about the issues facing the Thunder. He said, "I don't think you can discount the fact that we got our ass kicked in the playoffs. There's no getting around that." Presti also took the blame for OKC's lack of depth after the franchise had to move on from Alex Abrines during the season.

Another big storyline was Russell Westbrook's relationship with the media. Westbrook made headlines for repeatedly saying, "Next question" to Berry Trammel of The Oklahoman for the better part of the season. Something Presti had a conversation with Westbrook about.

For more of Sam Presti and his exit interview you can watch the videos above.