OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating after two people were injured during a shooting at a high school prom party.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Northwest Event Center near NW Expressway and MacArthur.

Police have not released many details but say two people were attending a prom party when the shooting happened.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Authorities say the suspect is still on the run.