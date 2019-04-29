× Two women recovering after being injured in hit-and-run by alleged drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two women are recovering from injuries after being the victims of a hit-and-run due to an alleged drunk driver.

It happened on Saturday near NW 10th and MacArthur.

“An officer was on a traffic stop. He had a female walk up to him. She appeared to be covered in blood. Indicated that she had been struck by an automobile,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “A friend of hers’ had also been struck by the same automobile and was suffering from a broken leg.”

The woman told the officer after she and the other woman witnessed a heated argument between several people outside their apartment complex, they walked to a nearby gas station around the corner.

As they were trying to leave, according to the police report, a woman who was involved in that fight drove by, noticed the women, swerved her car from the eastbound lanes of NW 10th into the gas station’s parking lot, hit both of them and took off.

Thankfully, the victims were able to give police a good vehicle description and a short time later, they took Theresha Abram into custody.

She was booked into jail on DUI and assault charges.