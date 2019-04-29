Veterans to take center stage during Route 66 Celebration

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Veterans will be in the spotlight during an upcoming celebration in Warr Acres this weekend.

The Route 66 Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the grassy area near N.W. 39th and Ann Arbor.

A salute to veterans will kick off the event, which will also include food trucks, bands, bounce houses, a car show and health vendors.

Organizers say Warr Acres police and fire departments will have their vehicles on display along with antiques, hot-rods, classics, imports and motorcycles.

